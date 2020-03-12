Oregon Manufacturer’s Summit Postponed

The team at OMEP is extremely disappointed to announce that they are postponing the 2020 Oregon Manufacturers’ Summit, originally scheduled for Friday, March 13.

With recent COVID 19 outbreaks in the region, and a state of emergency declared, OMEP has decided to take a cautious approach that values health and safety above all. A key part of the Summit agenda, an exercise called “Ready or Not,” requires participants to work in close proximity and share physical resources, adding an additional layer of risk for exposure.

The Summit has been rescheduled for October 9 and planners have already confirmed that the majority of their speakers, including Jaime Schmidt, will be able to attend in the fall. Please save the date and join us. For those manufacturers and other attendees who cannot attend in October, their ticket cost will be refunded if they contact Jasmine Agnor at jagnor@omep.org. Attendees who live outside the Portland metro area and had made hotel reservations at Tigard Embassy Suites will be allowed to transfer their reservations to the October date.

