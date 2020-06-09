Oregon State University Ranked in the Top 1.4 percent of Universities Worldwide

Oregon State University has been ranked in the top 1.4 percent out of more than 20,000 degree-granting institutions of higher education worldwide this year by the Center for World University Rankings.

Oregon State ranked 89th in the nation and 270th in the world in the center’s 2020-21 rankings.

The rankings measure the quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty and research performance, without relying on surveys and university data submissions.

Oregon State received its highest mark in the quality of faculty category, coming in at 226th in the world. That category is measured by the number of faculty members who have won major academic distinctions.

Oregon State ranked 227th in the quality of education category, which is measured by the number of alumni who have won major academic distinctions relative to the university’s size. That is a jump from 328th last year.

The Center for World University Rankings is a consulting organization providing policy advice, strategic insights and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes. Its rankings are the largest academic ranking of global universities, in terms of how many universities are analyzed.

To see the full list of rankings: cwur.org/2020-21.php.

