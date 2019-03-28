Oregon’s ‘2019 Best Chocolate Candy’ belongs to Bend Based Holm Made Toffee Co.

(Randi Holm of Holm Made Toffee Co. | Photo by Katie Sox)

Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a winner at the 15th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held March 8-10 in Ashland, Oregon. The event featured over 40 artisan chocolatiers and vendors from all over the West Coast (and one as far away as North Carolina). This is Holm Made Toffee’s eighth award in five years presented by the Oregon Chocolate Festival.

The festival boasts seven award categories – voted upon by industry judges. The judges awarded Holm Made Toffee Co. Best Chocolate Candy for their Ginger & Spice Seasonal Toffee. This year the judges included Chef Stephen Durfee, professor of Chocolate and Pastry Arts at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley (and a 1998 James Beard award winner); Lee Scott Theisen, PhD, known within the trade as the Chocolate Guru teaching the history, economics and science of chocolate; and Charlie Douglass, the former Harry and David Chocolatier and Research and Development manager.

“We are so excited to bring this award home to Bend”, said Randi Holm, co-owner of Holm Made Toffee. “The caliber of the judges and their knowledge of the chocolate and confection industry blows me away, so it is truly and honor that they chose us as the recipient of this award!”

Ginger & Spice is a seasonal offering and can be found for a limited time online or at select retail locations around the state.

holmmadetoffee.com • 541-610-3173