OSU-Cascades Community Workshops

(Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Ready to live healthier, longer? Looking to start a nonprofit? Join us this fall.

Our community learning workshops are for lifelong learners, innovators and leaders. The workshops are taught by OSU-Cascades faculty and campus experts, and are open to professionals and community members.

Fall workshops. Less than 3 weeks to register.

How to Start a Nonprofit

This workshop will provide a full overview of starting a nonprofit, from registering with appropriate agencies, to understanding federal and state regulations, to board development and fundraising strategies.

Nonprofit Performance

This workshop will focus on team motivation, accountability, financial management and member retention and recruitment, as well as cultivating and maintaining an effective board of directors.

Return on Innovation (ROI)

Geared toward business, nonprofit and government employees, this workshop will develop skills that encourage “design thinking” and an organizational culture that can quickly develop and implement a process, product or service.

Human Resources Refresh

Designed for human resources managers, this workshop will help attendees ensure fair and legal hiring practices. Topics include diversity, microaggressions, implicit bias and search advocacy.

Counseling Recharge

This professional development opportunity is exclusively for practicing counselors, and will focus on tools and innovative ideas that can bring new energy to a counseling career. Earn 8 NBCC contact hours.

The Changing Landscape of Recreational Drugs

This workshop will explore whether hallucinogens are on the precipice of a similar transition as marijuana, moving from demonization to legalization in a span of 25 years. It will also explore the “high” of hallucinogens, health impacts and history of drug regulation.

A Toolkit for Successful Aging

This exploration of aging — biological, social and cultural — will emphasize the importance of exercise and nutrition habits, and how to slow the progression of conditions such as cardiovascular disease and osteoarthritis.

Compassion Cultivation Training (CCT) Program

An eight-week program designed to develop the qualities of compassion, empathy and kindness for oneself and for others.

