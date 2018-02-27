OSU-Cascades to Hold Open House for Graduate Counseling, Teaching & Writing Programs

(Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Individuals interested in seeking a master’s degree in teaching, counseling or creative writing at Oregon State University – Cascades are invited to attend an open house to learn about the programs’ curriculum, application requirements and deadlines, and financial aid.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, March 7 from 5-7pm in Tykeson Hall, Rooms 205, 206 and 207 on the OSU-Cascades campus at 1500 S.W. Chandler Avenue in Bend.

Admissions representatives, program faculty and current students will be available to meet with prospective students.

OSU-Cascades’ graduate teaching and counseling programs are nationally accredited.

The teaching program offers initial licensure at the elementary or secondary levels, with endorsements in elementary multiple subjects, and in middle and high school language arts, social studies, math or science.

The graduate counseling program offers options in school counseling and clinical mental health counseling. Students graduate with course requirements fulfilled for state licensing and national certification.

The MFA in Creative Writing is a low-residency program that incorporates instruction in the craft and profession of creative writing. Students embark on a long-distance and individualized course of study with a faculty mentor, and twice a year join fellow students for intensive 10-day residences of writing workshops, lectures and seminars.

To register visit http://osucascades.edu/graduate-programs-open-house or contact jordon.zardinejad@osucascades.edu or 541-322-3118.

About OSU-Cascades: Oregon State University’s campus in Bend, Ore. opened in 2016 and features outstanding faculty in degree programs that reflect Central Oregon’s vibrant economy and abundant natural resources. Nearly 20 undergraduate majors, 30 minors and options, and four graduate programs include computer science, energy systems engineering, kinesiology, hospitality management, and tourism, recreation and adventure leadership.