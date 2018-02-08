OSU-Cascades names executive director of Innovation Co-Lab

(Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Adam Krynicki recently joined Oregon State University – Cascades as the first executive director of the Innovation Co-Lab, a new center at the Bend campus that will support innovative start up companies.

Prior to joining OSU-Cascades, Krynicki was director of technology and energy at the Alaska Small Business Development Center, where he helped early stage innovators and startups acquire more than a million dollars in funding.

“Adam brings valuable experience in creating ecosystems where innovative entrepreneurs and their companies can thrive,” said Kelly Sparks, associate vice president for finance and strategic planning. “We look forward to leveraging his expertise in building programs that support innovators, entrepreneurs, funders and their communities.”

Krynicki’s portfolio includes 10 years of experience in startup acceleration, small business development and technology transfer. During his tenure at the Alaska SBDC, Krynicki led a program that helped innovators obtain Small Business Innovation Research grants from the U.S. Small Business Administration, and secured a S.B.A. Portable Assistance Grant to help companies struggling during the economic recession in Alaska. He also developed the Alaska Seed Fund competition.

Krynicki co-founded Alaska’s first startup accelerator, Launch Alaska to provide funding and training for the state’s high-tech entrepreneurs. The program won S.B.A. Accelerator grant awards, in addition to funding from the Office of Naval Research.

Prior to his work at the Alaska SBDC, Adam worked with the University of Alaska system to commercialize intellectual property, assist researchers with patenting and licensing of technologies, and help launch startup companies.

Krynicki earned a law degree from Duquesne University and a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University.

The Innovation Co-Lab will open in March 2018 and provide resident innovators 3,000 square feet of work space and access to academic research expertise, coaching, student intern talent and seminars. The Co-Lab will be located at the OSU-Cascades Graduate & Research Center, near the Old Mill District and technology companies.

To learn more about the Co-Lab visit http://osucascades.edu/co-lab.

About OSU-Cascades: Oregon State University’s branch campus in Bend, Ore., features outstanding faculty in degree programs that reflect Central Oregon’s vibrant economy and abundant natural resources. Nearly 20 undergraduate majors, 30 minors and options, and three graduate programs include computer science, energy systems engineering, kinesiology, hospitality management, and tourism, recreation and adventure leadership. The campus expanded to a four-year university in 2015; its new campus opened in 2016.