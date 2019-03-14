OSU-Cascades Science Pub Travels to Sisters to Explore “America First” Foreign Policy & Political History

(Christopher McKnight Nichols | Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Political science take center stage at the upcoming Oregon State University – Cascades Science Pub when Christopher McKnight Nichols, director of the OSU Center for the Humanities and an associate professor of history explores U.S. foreign policy.

Titled America First. Isolationism and U.S. Global Engagement in Historical Perspective, this Science Pub will take place on Tuesday, March 19 at The Belfry in Sisters.

Nichols will explore how in recent years, U.S. foreign policy shifted from post-World War II Pax Americana, which promised peaceful international relations and an open economy, to America First, which is premised on nationalism and highly selective engagement. He will survey the history of America First, how past isolationism and global engagement has shaped the present, what grand strategies U.S. policymakers have adopted and adapted to address contemporary challenges, and what this history suggests for the future.

Nichols is the author or editor of five books, a frequent NPR and OPB commentator, winner of OSU’s Honors College Outstanding Professor of the Year as well as a prestigious Andrew Carnegie Fellowship, and an Organization of American Historians Distinguished Lecturer. He is a permanent member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

OSU-Cascades Science Pubs take place from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Networking and food and beverage service begin at 5:30pm, and the presentation starts at 6:30pm. Science Pubs are free to community members, but reservations are required. Space is limited. Accommodations for disabilities may be made by calling 541-322-3100.

Register by 5pm the day prior to each Science Pub at osucascades.edu/sciencepubs.