OSU-Cascades Student Housing & Dining Complex Receives National Innovator Award

(Photo above courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

The newly opened residential and dining halls on the Oregon State University – Cascades campus in Bend were recently recognized at the InterFace Student Housing Conference with an Innovator award for Best New Development.

The three- and four-story residence hall will accommodate 300 undergraduate and graduate students at full capacity, in single-, double-, and triple-rooms, as well as in apartment-style suites. Amenities in the three-wing building include quiet study rooms, lounges and kitchens, a fitness center, and indoor storage room for bicycles and recreational gear.

Housing staff include a live-in professional resident director and student resident assistants. The new student residents, about 60 undergraduate students, moved into the residence hall in January 2017.

The two-story dining hall provides a strong visual reference for the campus with a sloped metal roof and a durable exterior of wood, metal panel, siding and large glass walls. Inside, a soaring fireplace is a central gathering point. A variety of food concepts are offered, from traditional fare to vegan to globally inspired cuisine. The main dining area seats up to 250 guests, with additional outdoor seating. A coffee bar features booth fitted with LCD screens.

Both the first and second stories of the dining hall include administrative suites. The upper-level features four classrooms and a quiet meditative room.

The residence hall complements the dining hall with similar exterior materials and a pitched metal roof. The buildings’ interiors feature contemporary furnishings and a materials palette that includes wood and the OSU color palette.

With the opening of the two buildings in January 2017, OSU-Cascades became a residential university, with student housing and food and beverage offerings to serve the full campus community, as well as members of the surrounding neighborhoods and business communities.

Portland-based SERA Architects and Walsh Construction Company designed and built the project with American Campus Communities serving as development consultant.

The InterFace Student Housing Conference Innovator Awards are sponsored by Student Housing Business magazine.

Oregon State University’s campus in Bend, Oregon features outstanding faculty in degree programs that reflect Central Oregon’s vibrant economy and abundant natural resources. Nearly 20 undergraduate majors, 30 minors and options, and four graduate programs include computer science, energy systems engineering, kinesiology, hospitality management, and tourism and outdoor leadership. OSU-Cascades expanded to a four-year university in fall 2015; its new campus opened in fall 2016.

www.osucascades.edu