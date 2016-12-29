OSU Hospitality

(Photo above: Courses for hospitality industry professionals at Oregon State University – Cascades were made possible through a gift from Robin and Curt Baney, owners of the OXFORD hotel in Bend | Photo Courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Combination in-class and live-streamed courses offered for hospitality professionals.

The hospitality management program at Oregon State University — Cascades in Bend will offer two ten-week courses this winter designed for hospitality industry professionals. The courses were made possible through a generous gift from Robin and Curt Baney, owners of the Oxford Suites and the OXFORD hotel in Bend.

The courses will provide practical knowledge and build skill sets that students can apply immediately within a hospitality setting. To accommodate professional schedules and out of area students, the evenings classes will include a live stream component, using technology that replicates a live class experience.

The classes will be led by Todd Montgomery, the executive-in-residence in OSU-Cascades’ hospitality management program. A former industry professional, Montgomery has more than 23 years of pricing and revenue management experience within the hotel industry, as well as in airline, cruise, rental car, restaurants and gaming sectors. Much of his career has been spent in the Asia Pacific region.

Introduction to Hospitality meets January 9 through March 24, 2017 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:10-7:50pm. The course introduces participants to lodging, food-service and tourism components within the industry, and the leadership and management skills needed to address current and future challenges.

Revenue Management and Pricing meets January 9 through March 24, 2017 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:10-7:50pm. Students will learn foundational principals of revenue management including capacity management, duration control, demand and revenue forecasting, discounting, overbooking practices, displacement analysis, channel management and pricing execution.

Interested students must apply as non-degree seeking students, although up to 36 non-degree credits may be applied towards a bachelors degree. Students may be eligible for corporate tuition assistance and are encouraged to contact their employer’s human resources department. The professional hospitality courses are each four credits. Applications are preferred by January 3, 2017.

For information and to apply visit http://osucascades.edu/hospitality-management/hospitality-courses-professionals or contact admit@osucascades.edu.