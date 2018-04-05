OSU President Ed Ray to Deliver State of the University Address in Bend, Oregon

Oregon State University President Edward J. Ray will deliver his annual State of the University Address in Bend on May 7, providing an update on the university’s plans for the future and its accomplishments in the past year.

The address will highlight the vision for OSU-Cascades as the Bend campus further integrates into the Central Oregon community. It will also reflect on OSU150 — the university’s 150th anniversary celebration — and share insights on the expanding leadership, innovation and excellence Oregon State brings to the region.

More than 350 Central Oregon residents, business leaders and Oregon State and OSU-Cascades alumni are anticipated to attend. OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson will join Ray following his address for a question-and-answer session with the audience.

The event takes place at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes. Doors open at 6 p.m. for networking and the program begins at 7 p.m.

Individual registration is $25 and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a dessert reception following the address. Table sponsorship opportunities are available. To register, visit www.osualum.com/soubend or contact 877-678-2837 or OSUalum@oregonstate.edu.

About OSU-Cascades: Oregon State University’s branch campus in Bend, Ore., features outstanding faculty in degree programs that reflect Central Oregon’s vibrant economy and abundant natural resources. Nearly 20 undergraduate majors, 30 minors and options, and three graduate programs include computer science, energy systems engineering, kinesiology, hospitality management, and tourism, recreation and adventure leadership. The branch campus expanded to a four-year university in 2015; its new campus opened in 2016.