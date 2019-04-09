OSU President Ed Ray to Deliver State of the University Address in Bend

(Oregon State University President Edward J. Ray | Photo by Frank Miller)

Oregon State University President Edward J. Ray will deliver his annual State of the University Address on May 6 in Bend.

The address will highlight Oregon State’s efforts to serve learners and help address challenges throughout Central Oregon, the state and globally. Ray also will discuss Oregon State’s accomplishments during the past year, the university’s goals for the future, and its vision for OSU-Cascades to increase its contributions to Bend and the Central Oregon community.

Nearly 400 Central Oregon residents, business leaders and Oregon State and OSU-Cascades alumni are anticipated to attend. OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson and students will join Ray following his address for a question-and-answer session.

The event will take place at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes. Doors open at 6pm for networking and the program begins at 7pm.

Individual registration is $25 and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a dessert reception. Table sponsorship opportunities are available.

Register at osualum.com/soubend, 877-678-2837 or OSUalum@osualum.com