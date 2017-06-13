Outdoor Products & Branding Expert Chris Van Dyke to deliver OSU-Cascades Commencement Address

(Photo above: Chris Van Dyke | courtesy of Oregon State University – Cascades)

Chris Van Dyke, a former Oregon district attorney and leader in the outdoor products industry, will provide the commencement address at the Oregon State University – Cascades commencement ceremonies on Saturday, June 17.

“Chris is a visionary thinker and branding expert,” said OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson. “He has demonstrated throughout his vibrant career a passion for integrity, communication and outdoor adventure. I know his message will resonate with our graduates.”

Van Dyke has more than 30 years of experience building and leading teams in the private, public and non-profit sectors. He began his career as an attorney, serving as deputy district attorney in Corvallis, as an assistant attorney general in Salem and, following his election in 1980, as district attorney for Marion County.

He joined Nike as corporate counsel in 1984 and over the next 14 years became increasingly involved in brand development and product marketing. In 1995 he became the Asia Pacific director of marketing and brand development, and a key player in Nike’s global brand management.

Van Dyke’s outdoor products experience also includes serving as vice president of marketing and product development at Patagonia. He was also the chief executive and co-founder of Nau. Nau was one of the first benefit corporations in the United States, requiring adherence to rigorous standards for social and environmental performance.

Van Dyke’s adventures have taken him sailing across the Pacific and south to Antarctica, and motorcycling 11,000 miles through the Andes from Colombia to Southern Argentina.

A resident of Bend, Van Dyke is now a partner in Songlines Communications, a strategic communications firm. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Occidental College and a degree in law from Arizona State University.

The commencement ceremony will take place at the Les Schwab Amphitheatre in the Old Mill District at 12:00 p.m. For additional information visit http://www.osucascades.edu/commencement.

