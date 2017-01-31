Oxford Hotel Awarded 2017 Third Best Hotel in the United States by TripAdvisor

(Photo by Byron Roe Photography)

The OXFORD hotel has once again been recognized as a winner in the United States category of the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards for Hotels, ranking third out of the Top 25 US hotels designated for the award. The OXFORD hotel is the only hotel in the nation to have been consistently in the Top 10 for the last four years. In addition to this award, the OXFORD hotel was also ranked the 14th Top US Hotel for Service.

Now in its 15th year, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top properties based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the globe. The hallmarks of Travelers’ Choice winners are remarkable service, quality and value. “We truly appreciate our guests who have taken the time to share their experiences with us on TripAdvisor. Receiving this national recognition is a great honor and an outstanding reflection of our hotel team. Bend is a very vibrant community, filled with year-round adventures for the outdoor enthusiast. Whether our guests are here for business or pleasure, we work very hard to ensure that each OXFORD hotel guest has an exceptional stay and a wonderful experience,” said President and CEO Curt Baney.

“TripAdvisor relies on the experiences and opinions of our travel community to determine the winners of the Travelers’ Choice awards for hotels,” said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor. “Travelers planning 2017 trips can find inspiration for some of the best places to book around the world from this diverse group of outstanding accommodations.” To see why the OXFORD hotel is #3 in the nation, visit www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels-cTop-g191#3 to see TripAdvisor traveler reviews.

For all 2017 Travelers’ Choice winners, visit www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice. The OXFORD hotel is Bend’s first and only luxury boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Bend, the seven-story hotel features 59 spacious and luxurious executive suites, many with views of the Cascade Mountains. Designed with both the leisure and business traveler in mind, the OXFORD hotel features a variety of amenities and services intended to up the ante on the traditional boutique hotel experience. For more information, visit www.oxfordhotelbend.com.