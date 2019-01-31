Pacific Power Oregon Customers to See Lower Rates

(Photo | Pexels)

Following through on a pledge made when the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act became law in late 2017, Pacific Power’s 550,000 customers in Oregon will see a decrease in their bills starting February 1.

Under the tax cut-related reduction, as approved by the Oregon Public Utility Commission, residential customers in Oregon will see a bill decrease of approximately 3.8 percent. A typical Oregon residential customer using 900 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see their bill drop from about $98.52 to about $94.40 per month after February 1. Commercial and industrial customers in the state will see reductions ranging from three percent to four percent depending on the customer classification.

“This was a pledge we made and were determined to keep,” said Barb Coughlin, Pacific Power vice president of customer service. “Whenever we can pass savings on to customers, we do. In this case tax policy changes enabled us to reduce annual operating expenses. In other instances, we save money by innovating within our own operations or investing wisely in renewable energy. All of these efficiencies are designed to increase the savings and overall value we deliver to our customers. We remain committed to passing on tax savings to our customers when and where possible as well as minimizing any increases resulting from potential Oregon tax policy changes being considered in the 2019 legislative session.”

If customers have questions about their bill, Pacific Power representatives are available 24/7 to help answer questions, assist with energy usage reviews and payment assistance plans. The company’s aim is to provide customers with safe, reliable and affordable energy to help customers run their households and businesses.

Customers with questions about their bill can call Pacific Power any time at 888-221-7070.

