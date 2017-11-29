Packed with a Billion Tiny Reasons to Drink It

(Photo courtesy of The Water Kefir People)

The Water Kefir People (TWKP), founded in 2014 by Crystal Bossola and Jacinda Swan, is partnering with natural foods distributor UNFI to bring their probiotic beverages to the Pacific Northwest. While moving production and bottling to Bend has allow TWKP to grow and expand, they claim to have remained true to their small batch roots.

“Our water kefir soda is an exciting new category in the rapidly growing market of probiotic functional beverages and we are proud to provide a healthy choice to consumers that is all natural, probiotic, GMO-free, dairy-free, organic and kid-friendly,” said co-founder Crystal Bossola. “We are thrilled to be rolling out locally throughout the Pacific Northwest, our home market, working with health food industry leader, UNFI.”

Five flavors of The Water Kefir People’s probiotic sodas will became available in stores in November, including Hibiscus Rosehip, Dragon Fruit, Lavender Blueberry, Turmeric Ginger and Strawberry Basil.