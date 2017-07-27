Parr Lumber Acquires Property in Cornelius, Oregon for Truss Manufacturing & Assembly Facility

Parr Lumber announced the acquisition of a 7.5 acre property in Cornelius, Oregon which includes a 15,000 square foot building. The site is within the Tualatin Valley Basin and approximately 17 miles west of Portland. After renovating, the Company plans to open their second Quality Truss location, a state-of-the-art roof truss and open web floor manufacturing and assembly facility. Parr also owns and operates Quality Truss of Redmond, Oregon.

“Opening the second facility will allow us to increase our capacity, gain efficiency in our distribution, and improve our lead times. As always, the goal is to make our customer’s more competitive. Improving our lead time, will improve their lead time,” explained Doug Wirges, Parr Lumber’s CEO. The anticipated completion date has not yet been announced. Parr anticipates the opening of this facility and expects to create approximately 30 full-time jobs once fully operational.

The Parr Company consists of six distinct companies that provide building solutions and services: Parr Lumber Company, Parr Cabinet Design Center, Cascade Wholesale Hardware, NSC, NSCi, and Parr Marketing Group.

Established in the Pacific Northwest in 1930 by Dwight Parr, Sr., The Parr Company remains a locally owned family business. Nancy Cranston, Michael Parr, and Brad Farmer, grandchildren of the founder, play active roles in The Parr Company and are proud to continue the family ownership. Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, Parr is the 17th largest building material supplier in the nation. Parr operates 32 facilities, and cabinet design centers.

