The Pavilion to Offer Roller Sports

(The Pavilion entrance | Photo courtesy of Bend Park & Recreation District)

Bend Park and Recreation District is introducing roller sports and recreation at The Pavilion this summer.

The seasonal ice rink facility, which opened in late 2015, is a regular home for ice skaters, hockey players, curlers and other ice enthusiasts from late October through April. It is also home to a summer camp program serving 200 youth each weekday, several sports leagues and various events. In 2018, there were 100,000 visits to the facility.

Beginning July 9, The Pavilion will offer a regular schedule of open skate sessions for roller and in-line skate. Skate rentals will be available.

In addition, The Pavilion will have space available for the Bend Bullets youth inline hockey program and Lava City Roller Derby. These programs previously used space at Cascade Indoor Sports, which is working with BPRD on the transition of the roller activities to make way for new activities at its facility.

Additional programs including youth learn to skate and adult roller hockey leagues are planned for spring 2020.

“We have an opportunity to offer another activity with broad appeal for the community while also continuing critical non-ice season activities like the PAC summer camp,” said Matt Mercer, recreation services director. “Roller sports are a great complement to the ice sports at The Pavilion, and we look forward to growing participation in the coming years.”

Schedules and fees will be available online at bendparksandrec.org by mid-June.

bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion