Planning Commission Openings

The City of Bend is seeking applicants for two positions on the Planning Commission. The City Council appoints members to four-year terms. The Planning Commission reviews and makes recommendations regarding land-use matters, subject to State law and City code. Consideration will be given to include representatives of the various geographical parts of the City of Bend, as well as familiarity with land-use and development within Bend.

The current openings are for four-year terms beginning in January 2019, concluding at the end of December 2022.

The City Council has focused attention on implementing the community’s growth plan, identified in the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) expansion and accompanying Comprehensive Plan policies. This plan highlights the need for more urban-style development in opportunity areas, infill development, a variety of housing types to meet the community’s housing needs and master planning UGB expansion areas. The Planning Commission will continue to play a key role in the implementation of this plan. Familiarity with the concepts listed above is desirable. Applicants must be residents of the City of Bend.

Applications will be accepted until 5pm on Monday, February 4, 2019. To apply:

Submit a one page letter outlining interest in serving on the Planning Commission to Susy Munson at smunson@bendoregon.gov Complete the Advisory Committee application: https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/citizen-committees/advisory-committee-application

