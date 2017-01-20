The Power of Email Automation

If you are a business owner or a marketing specialist who likes to see great results, then you have probably already thought about email automation. If you’re in a position where you’re still unsure whether it is worthwhile to invest in, then you should take the time to do some serious research into the potential that email automation has to offer.

Did you know that automated emails generate a staggering 320% more revenue than standard emails? This statistic alone should be enough to convince you that email automation could open the door to lead generation volumes that you could only dream of previously.

The great part about email marketing is that it doesn’t have to cost a lot, but you can get great returns. All reputable business sources recommend the use of email marketing, with Forbes publishing “Spending a few hundred dollars on a list of emails can net you hundreds of potential customers”. This is a view widely shared across all business experts across the world.

So ask yourself, can you afford to miss out on the opportunity that email marketing and particularly email automation, can bring to you and your profit margin?

How exactly does email automation work?

One of the more time consuming aspects of email marketing is responding to queries and sending an email to somebody who signs up for your newsletter or whatever else you have used to as a lead magnet to capture that email address. By setting up an automated response email, you take away a lot of the administrative tasks and wasted time that could be put to better use.

According to research conducted by the analysts at Statista.com, 47% of survey respondents rated their company as being ‘Intermediate, comfortable with the essentials’ when it comes to email marketing. Assuming this is a sample that accurately reflects businesses across the UK, this indicates that almost half of the businesses are working comfortably with email marketing essentials. If you fall more into the categories of ‘Good’, ‘Basic’ or ‘None at all’ that accounted for 36% of respondents in the survey, then you have fallen behind in this channel of marketing.

Have you wondered why your competitors seem to be doing better than you? You’ve checked their website and it doesn’t look as professional as yours and doesn’t have the great features that yours has. You’ve checked their social media accounts and they are not doing anything more innovative than you are doing. If you can see that you are holding your own when you benchmark against these more visible channels, then the chances are, they are using email marketing more effectively than you are.

Don’t let your competitors storm ahead of you, take action now to improve the success rate of your email marketing campaigns and see what the power of email automation can do for you.