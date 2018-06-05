Power Hour: Community Solar in Central Oregon

June 13, 5-7pm at Worthy Brewing

Do you support solar energy, but face obstacles to installing panels on your own rooftop? Then you may be interested in community solar – a model where businesses and residents can subscribe to the power produced by a central solar installation and get credit on their utility bill, just like if they had solar on their own roof.

Join us at 5pm to network and grab snacks and beer. The panel discussion will run from 5:30-6:30. Following the panel, the Worthy Garden Club Hopservatory will be open.

Oregonians overwhelmingly support solar energy, but many face insurmountable obstacles to installing solar on their own rooftop, such as shading, roof capacity, financing, and not owning a home or living in an apartment. Community solar is an emerging model that reduces or eliminates many of these barriers. Community solar is defined as one or more solar photovoltaic energy systems that provide owners and subscribers the opportunity to share the costs and benefits associated with the generation of electricity.

In 2016, the Oregon legislature passed Senate Bill 1547, “Coal-to-Clean”, placing Oregon among the few states with a community solar program. While some elements of the program are waiting to be defined, community champions can and have begun to get predevelopment and feasibility studies underway.

Join us for this informative panel discussion and Q&A session to hear about community solar success stories in other states, learn how the program is shaping up in Oregon, and hear about projects that are getting started in other communities.

This will be an informative session for those who are interested in participating in the program whether for their residence, business, nonprofit or government building, community members who want to help build momentum for a local project, and/or those who are just curious to learn more!

Panelists will include:

Jon Miller, Executive Director, OSEIA (Oregon Solar Energy Industry Association)

Jaimes Valdez, Policy Manager, Spark Northwest

Bridget Callahan, Energy Program Associate, Sustainable Northwest

Thank you to our presenting sponsor for the Power Hour series

Thank you to our host, food, and beverage sponsor

Thank you to our event partners

POWERpnw

OSEIA (Oregon Solar Energy Industry Association

Spark Northwest

Sustainable Northwest

