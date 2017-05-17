Premiere Property Opens Bend Branch

(Photo above | Courtesy of Bend Premiere Property Group)

In May of 2017 Premiere Property Group (PPG) opened their ninth branch at 1133 NW Wall Street in the Columbia Bank Building. PPG says it is excited to offer “competitive fees and profit sharing, world class marketing and a team of concierge-level transitioners for what could be the easiest company switch you will ever make.”

Since establishing in 2009 Premiere Property Group says they have become one of Oregon’s largest and fastest growing real estate companies. More than 850 agents call PPG home, grossing over $2 billion annually in sales.

Premiere Property Group plans to establish itself in Bend as more than just another real estate company. The beautiful downtown office will feature local artists, musicians and breweries on First Friday Art Walks and hang local artist’s work year-round. They give back a large portion of their income quarterly to local nonprofits. The first Art Walk they will participate in is on June 2 and will feature the work of Eliza Perry and the music of Bend Ukulele Group.

“After 38 years as a principal broker, I’m excited to have found PPG and proud to be a director in this company” said Office Director Suzi Finucane. “I’ve never seen such an innovative and creative team like Premiere Property Group. They offer so much training and education to the agents, and have amazing resources available for us to use to take care of our clients.”