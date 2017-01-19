Property Tax Relief for Property Damaged in Storm

If Central Oregon’s recent storms have caused significant damage to your home or business, you may be eligible for a discount on your property taxes.

Oregon law includes a provision that allows property owners who experience a casualty loss due to an “act of God” or fire to apply for a reduction of property taxes. The proration of tax applies only to taxable structures or property – but not to items such as vehicles or residential personal items.

“We know that the accumulation of snow during our recent storms is starting to cause structural issues and other damage for some property owners in Deschutes County,” said Deschutes County Assessor Scot Langton. “It’s important that property owners who have been significantly impacted by this winter’s storms know about this option.”

The online application for property tax proration and additional information can be found at: http://www.deschutes.org/propertytaxrelief. Applications are also available at the Deschutes County Tax Office, which is located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. Residents with questions about the application for property tax proration can call the Deschutes County Tax Office at 388-6540.

Applications need to be submitted by June 30, 2017.