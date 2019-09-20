The Pros and Cons of Local Area Network (LAN)

Image source: https://www.pinterest.ph/pin/780670916639009601/

LAN or known as Local Area Network, does the term ring a bell? If you’re techie enough, yes, it does.

To give light to not-so-tech-savvy individuals, LAN or Local Area Network is a network wherein computers and its accessories connect with each other, especially with the use of LAN cables . When we say computer accessories this include scanners, printers, game consoles, etc.

LAN is widely utilized to make connection with computers and communication devices as well as cables easier under one establishment. Communication devices include routers, hubs, and switches.

Considering how feasible LAN is, it also has its fair share of pros and cons. Let’s find out what they are below.

Pros of LAN (Local Area Network)

Media Sharing Convenience

A client computer that attaches all media files or data can be stored under one server. In case any client computer needs files then user can log in and access the files from the server easily. Example of these media files are songs, movies, docs, etc.

Resources linked to one network can be easily shared to any computer that has the same network. These resources range from hard drives, scanners, modems, printers, and DVD drives. Therefore, you don’t need to buy resources for every computer. Plus, you can save money!

Sharing of Software Application

Local area network allows you to share software applications . Any user can use even just a single licensed software installed in one computer. Buying a licensed software for every network user is really expensive, hence sharing it through LAN makes it easier and cost-effective.

Sharing of Internet Connection

Most corporate establishments and commercial shops have one internet connection shared to all computers and devices within the premises. This is the type of LAN technology that uses an internet cable connected to one server. It will then be disseminated to the rest of the computers and devices attached under the same network.

Data Security

LAN keeps data more secure since the administrator can restrict access to all stored media. Only authorized users are allowed to access data files. This is applicable to all computers connected under one network that is within the premises.

Efficient and Fast Communication

Communication through exchanging emails and chat messages can be done fast and easy. Not only that, it saves you ample time and makes people in the workplace more productive. User can simply log in to any computer under the same network and access similar data messages on the server. That’s making communication more innovative and time-efficient.

Secured Identification of Computers

There is a special combination of numbers known as MAC address in every computer. This is stored in either the router or switch on a temporary manner. The router or modem is connected to the motherboard. MAC addresses on computers are being identified by LAN which are used for communication — sending and receiving messages.

Cons of LAN (Local Area Network)

Distance Restriction

Generally, Local Area Network is designed for user utilization within the establishment or nearer. As much as we want to, however it cannot reach or connect areas that are wider.

Possible Security Breach

In the event a computer server is not set up properly then here is a possible security leak that could lead to unauthorized users getting access to the data. Therefore, there should be strict rules about privacy policy set up on the server correctly.

Server Crash Issue

All connected computers will not work properly if there is a corrupted file on the computer or perhaps a compromised hard drive due to malware on the server network. So, make sure to install an updated antivirus or have a regular computer maintenance to check if there are corrupted files.

LAN Installation is Pricey

Because of a special software needed to be installed to the server, setting up of LAN is indeed expensive. Not to mention, all communication devices, such as switches, cables, routers, and hubs will cost you a significant amount of money. For large offices, a special administrator is needed to maintain and troubleshoot LAN problems.

Conclusion

Local Area Network surely puts users to an advantage. It is one innovation that makes our lives easier. Sharing of media files, resources, connection, and messages has never been this easy and simple. Although security can get compromised, if computer server is set up properly and special software is being installed, then there should be no problem with the network’s security.

Because of how convenient LAN s, it’s no wonder why large companies or offices make use of it. In this type of setting, there should always be a designated system administrator for regular server check up and maintenance.

References:

