PUBG turned one year old: Here’s The One Year Journey of PUBG

The portability of mobile phones has opened up a new horizon of entertainment in our lives. If you read about the current gaming market, then it is obvious that you have heard about PUBG or Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds. It is a sensational mobile game which holds the title of being one of the most downloaded mobile game ever to be released. Recently the company celebrated the games birthday. They haven’t seen any failure since they have launched the game. So, we thought of giving a timeline of the game’s journey in the last year. The PUBG PC version already turned one year and now they are celebrating one year for the mobile version.

Timeline of PUBG from 2018-2019:

PUBG was launched in December of 2017 to be played in PCs and consoles.

In February of 2018, it was stated by Tencent that they are going to launch PUBG in China along with the PUBG Corp.

PUBG was first released as a free-to-play mobile application for IOS and Android users in 9 th February 2018 but it wasn’t a worldwide release. 19 th March was the date when the worldwide release took place. It only had the map of Erangel and the players could converse through the in-game chat.

February 2018 but it wasn’t a worldwide release. 19 March was the date when the worldwide release took place. It only had the map of Erangel and the players could converse through the in-game chat. On 9 th May 2018,Tencent Games released the ‘Game Buddy’ emulator, which allows players to PUBG Mobile in their PCs without paying for it. It was said that the emulators will match with other players using emulators.

May 2018,Tencent Games released the ‘Game Buddy’ emulator, which allows players to PUBG Mobile in their PCs without paying for it. It was said that the emulators will match with other players using emulators. On 15 th May 2018, PUBG also got the Miramar desert map and PUBG received over 10 million daily users outside their country of origin, China.

May 2018, PUBG also got the Miramar desert map and PUBG received over 10 million daily users outside their country of origin, China. On 19 th June 2018, the Royal Pass was introduced in PUBG. It is beneficial for players who like to use skins and change clothes.

June 2018, the Royal Pass was introduced in PUBG. It is beneficial for players who like to use skins and change clothes. The lite version of PUBG was launched on 10 th August 2018 which supported budget phones. In August, PUBG also becomes the most downloaded mobile game app in the Google Play store as well as the Apple App store. The company also collaborated with Mission: Impossible- Fallout.

August 2018 which supported budget phones. In August, PUBG also becomes the most downloaded mobile game app in the Google Play store as well as the Apple App store. The company also collaborated with Mission: Impossible- Fallout. In September the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018 was held in India for the students of schools and colleges. At this time PUBG had over 20 million active users on a daily basis.

In October 2018, the PC version of the game was enhanced and a new anti-cheat system was included in it. Along with that it also got the Platoon mode.

In December 2018, PUBG held a global event called Star Challenge Global where the top 20 teams from the different regions participated for a prize amount of $400,000. In December the game hit 30 million daily active users. On 20 th December the snow map of Vikendi was launched.

December the snow map of Vikendi was launched. The PUBG Mobile India Series kicked off in January.

In February PUBG received the Zombie mode which is a collaboration of Tencent Games with Resident Evil.

So, here is the basic timeline of the PUBG mobile for the players who love to play the game. If you are a huge PUBG fan, then you may like to see the shroud pubg settings to play like a pro. The company never fails to bring new content which keeps the game fresh for its players. It can be hoped that the game will reach new heights in the upcoming months.