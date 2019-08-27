Public Comment Period Open for Draft Bend Metro Transportation Plan

The public is invited to review and comment on the draft 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). This plan will be reviewed and considered for adoption by the Bend MPO Policy Board on September 17 from 12-1:30 pm in the DeArmond Room at the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall Street, Bend.

The draft MTP document is available online at bendoregon.gov/mtp. You can comment:

1) By phone at 541-693-2113

2) In writing to the Bend MPO at 710 NW Wall Street, Bend, Oregon 97703

3) By e-mail to tdeke@bendoregon.gov

4) In person at the public meeting on September 17 as listed above

What is the MTP?

The MTP is a long-range plan that contains policies and projects to guide the development of all modes of transportation within the metropolitan area, including autos, public transportation, bicycling and walking. The MTP is being updated in two phases. Phase 1 (the current effort) represents a minor update to the existing plan completed in 2014.

Phase 2 will be a more significant effort that incorporates the findings of several ongoing transportation studies within the area including: 1) City of Bend Transportation System Plan update; 2) Deschutes County Intelligent Transportation Systems Plan update; 3) US97 Bend Parkway Study; 4) US97 Bend North Corridor project; 5) Cascades East Transit Master Plan update; 6) Bend area Transportation Safety Action Plan; 7) Deschutes County Transportation Safety Action Plan; and 8) several transportation project development efforts. Work on Phase 2 will begin later this year and conclude by mid-2020.

