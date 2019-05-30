 Public Invited to Open House for Empire Corridor Improvements

(Empire Corridor Improvements is a priority project that greatly improves safety, multi-modal transportation options, access and connectivity for the neighborhood and traveling public | Photo courtesy of the City of Bend)

The City of Bend has scheduled an open house for members of the community who may be interested in the next phases of Empire Avenue Corridor Improvements underway in Northeast Bend.

People are encouraged to drop in at either of two open house sessions on Monday, June 3 from 9-11am or 5-7pm. Both open house sessions will be held at Pine Nursery Park Pavilion, 3750 NE Purcell Boulevard, Bend.

Anyone from the community is invited to come meet team members and learn about upcoming Empire Avenue improvements and road closures.

Beginning Monday, June 17 the intersection of Empire and Purcell will be closed while crews complete roundabout construction. The intersection will reopen in mid-August.

bendoregon.gov/empire • 541-200-6979