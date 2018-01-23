Public Invited to Weigh in on Alpenglow Community Park Design

(Photo courtesy of Bend Parks & Recreation)

Bend’s Southeast area is getting a much-needed community park and Bend Park and Recreation District is asking for input on the design.

As part of the 2012 District bond measure, land was purchased for a future community park in the Southeast area. Named Alpenglow Community Park, the 37-acre parcel is on the west side of 15th Street and south of Golden Gate Place/future Murphy Road alignment.

At a public open house on Thursday, January 25, from 6-8pm. at the Bend Senior Center, 1600 SW Reed Market Rd., the District will share conceptual designs and seek input from attendees. The event is a drop-in opportunity as time allows to view designs, ask questions and provide input. There will not be a formal presentation.

Proposed amenities at Alpenglow Park include natural space, viewpoints, trails, an off-leash dog area, climbing and bouldering areas for all ages, and a splashpad among other features.

Alpenglow Community Park will be adjacent to the Bend-La Pine Schools’ proposed middle and high school; therefore, there are opportunities to coordinate designs and planning efforts as both organizations plan the respective sites.

“It’s exciting to work collaboratively with Bend-La Pine Schools on big changes to this area of our community,” said Ian Isaacson, BPRD landscape designer and project manager. “Providing park opportunities for southeast residents as well as exploring educational opportunities with the high school first and middle school later opened up great possibilities.”

The location isn’t the only connection between the park and the school district. When considering names for the park, students at Jewell Elementary were asked for suggestions and the selected name of “Alpenglow” was submitted by a fourth grader at the school before being approved by the Board of Directors in spring 2017.

For more information about Alpenglow Community Park, visit bendparksandrec.org/alpenglow.

Construction is scheduled to begin in winter 2019, pending permits and design processes.