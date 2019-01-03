Quantum Health Great Nordeen Ski Race & Fat Tire Bike Race

The Quantum Health Great Nordeen is the largest Cross Country race in Central Oregon. The January 27 event runs from Mt. Bachelor to Wanoga Snow Park on Deschutes National Forest trails.

The Quantum Health Great Nordeen is a 30k and 18k cross country ski race in its fifteenth year. The race starts in front of the West Village Lodge at Mt. Bachelor and descends to Wanoga Snow Park. The Fat Bike division will be a 15k event starting from Mt. Bachelor’s Sunrise Lodge and following the same route as the 18k skiers.

Following the race, the WebSkis will host an awards party with free Deschutes Brewery beer, soda and appetizers for all participants.

Sign up online at www.mbsef.org and go to Online Registration and then the Events and Races link or call 541-388-0002.

The Quantum Health Great Nordeen is a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.

Sponsored by Quantum Health, WebSkis & WebCyclery, Mt. Bachelor, Deschutes Brewery, BigFoot Beverages and the Bend Radio Group.