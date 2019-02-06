A Quick Guide on How to Winter-Proof your House

Winter periods are harsh ones but also they can be good if you put the right mechanism in place. If you don’t prepare for it then you are likely to spend real money trying to warm up your home. We cannot allow you to be ignorant all the time, if you remain like that then you have to choose between eating and heating.

However, the good news is that there are various ways you can keep your home warm without using up electricity. This guide will help you with that.

Close all your Curtains

Winter-proof your home by simply closing your curtains. It’s just a simple task that doesn’t require a lot of hassles. Make sure your curtains are bit thicker to contain the freeze. They say the bigger the better but in this case the thicker the better. During the day make sure you keep your curtains and windows opened. This will enable the sunshine to go through the window and this will keep your rooms warm over the night.

Turn off the Heater and Close the Doors

Don't waste electricity by switching on the heater. Switch on the heater for short periods of time, for about 15 minutes. But make sure your doors are shut too for the warmth to remain in after switching off your heater.

Double Check your Roof

If you are able to manage your rooftops then you are on the right path. You cannot afford to have heat loss all because your roof is not in good shape. You might have all your doors and windows in right shape but the roof is very important therefore you have to keep it in shape for you and your family to be warm.