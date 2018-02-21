Recommendations on preserving concentration when writing an academic paper.

Struggling with maintaining concentration when trying to study?

Ability to avoid distractions is invaluable when facing exams or writing an essay.

Studying and concentration

Surely, we are all familiar with the situation when spending hours in vain while trying to complete some small assignment that could be managed within one hour; it takes us weeks to write a paper instead of preparing it for few days. Most of the time we are day-dreaming or constantly getting distracted by friends or our working environment. Is it possible to keep your thought under control and fully dedicate your mind to the learning process?

If you feel that your chosen environment creates distracting situations, move to another room; In case your mind preoccupied with distracting thoughts, jot them down. This trick will help you focus on your studying and forget about anything else; Set goals before starting your study session: the number of essay pages you have to write for today or the number of pages you have to read; Reward for achieved goals are important as well: in case you managed to complete all you have planned, treat yourself – meet with friends, go for shopping; Try organizing your learning process – divide it into parts with breaks between. In this way you will know how much have you already done and what is ahead; Periodic breaks are vital to clear your mind. Without breaks, you will get exhausted too soon and your day won’t be as productive as you planned; Turn off TV, don’t chat with friends and forget about social media when trying to study. You will be stuck for hours with one assignment and fail in following your plan; If you feel that concentrating is hard for you – organize multiple short study sessions; Set priorities: it is worth missing some social event but to finish an academic paper on time and submit it without delaying. Without any doubts you can contact my essay services but what about the feeling of self-satisfaction when you have done everything by yourself? Surely, there will be time to have fun later.

Tips for writing a perfect college paper

Without any doubts, we all have faced strict deadlines and managed numerous assignments at the same time. Distraction is our worst enemy when we are dealing with academic papers that require undivided attention and a lot of time and efforts. It is hard to understand the main concept of your paper when someone or something keeps on distracting you. Another reason that keeps us from getting excellent results is insufficient writing preparation. To avoid all these factors, dedicate enough time to preparation, find out more about improving writing skills, developing own creativity and organize learning session time-wisely.

The first recommendation is making sure that you are aware of all requirements and understand what exactly your professor expects from you. Carefully study your assignment instructions and discuss doubtful points with your professor. Usually, instructors schedule their office hours to meet all students and discuss any question they may have. In case you failed to follow all the instructions, your grades may be lower. Find a topic that is interesting for you and will fit your instructor’s expectations. As a rule, students tend to choose unoriginal topics that have a lot of information available in order to avoid new researches. If you want to create a good reputation and be in a spotlight – choose unique content, conduct researches and surprise your audience with an unexpected conclusion. Prepare an excellent outline, it a sign of a high-quality academic paper. Provide your paper with strong evidence, make sure you can support any claim mentioned in your work. Use empirical evidence, expert opinion to make your paper look more scientific. The powerful and catchy introduction will attract the attention of the audience. To reach the goal use intriguing facts, a shocking statistic. Creating this part, you have to be brief and creative. While writing the body of your paper make sure you use proper language style with the right choice of vocabulary and correct grammar; The academic paper should tell us only reliable sources. Remember about plagiarism and use citations. Make sure you are using credible journals, scientific studies to take ideas from.

In case you are struggling with your assignment, ask your instructor for help or contact tutoring centers.