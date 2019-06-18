Red Cross Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive

(Photo | Pexels)

Bend-area breweries are encouraging the community to roll up a sleeve and share a pint of their own at the second annual Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive. The blood drive will take place Monday, June 24 through Friday, July 5, at the Red Cross Bend Blood Donation Center located at 815 SW Bond St. and in the Sisters and Redmond communities.

“Worthy Brewing’s partnership with the Red Cross is very important to our community because we can help spread the word about their mission to collect blood for patients,” says Lindsay LeBart, event sales manager of Worthy Brewing. “I’m a blood donor and encourage my staff and friends to donate when they can. Battle of the Breweries is a great opportunity for Central Oregon breweries to collaborate and help bring in new donors to the Red Cross.”

This blood drive comes as the Red Cross is urging individuals to help ensure blood is never missing from hospital shelves by donating blood through the Missing Types campaign. Despite blood’s lifesaving role, only 3 out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood each year. The goal of Missing Types is to inspire new and current blood donors to give this summer and help fill the missing types.

“Summer is an extremely challenging time and the bar has been set high for eligible donors to come out and give blood,” said Jenn Shaw, account manager for the Red Cross Pacific Northwest Blood Services Region. “Having local favorites eagerly step up and offer their support is very encouraging. Breweries have close ties with their patrons, and we all have high spirits that this drive will be a successful community effort.”

Battle of the Breweries is a friendly competition between Boneyard Beer, Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Deschutes Brewery, Immersion Brewing, Monkless Belgian Ales, Sunriver Brewing Co., Silver Moon Brewing, Three Creeks Brewing Co., Wild Ride Brewing, and Worthy Brewing Co. The blood drive encourages residents to join their local brew crews and help save lives.

Walk-ins are welcome though appointments are recommended. To make an appointment to give blood at the Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit RedCrossBlood.org or use the Blood Donor App.

Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive

Red Cross Bend Blood Donation Center

815 SW Bond St., Suite 110, Bend, OR

June 24-28 and July 1-3 and July 5, various hours

With the Redmond community

July 2, from 10:30am- 4:30pm

With the Sisters community

Sisters Fire Hall

301 SE Elm St

July 5, from 11:30am-5:30pm

How to donate blood

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass are encouraged to help speed up the donation process. RapidPass lets donors complete the pre-donation reading and answer the health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass from the convenience of a mobile device or computer, or through the Blood Donor App.

