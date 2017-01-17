Redmond Airport Adding New Jet Service to Seattle Provided by Delta Air Lines

Beginning June 12, 2017 Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) will add two new daily nonstop flights to Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The service will be provided by Delta Air Lines.

Delta’s new SEA flights will be operated by Delta Connection carrier SkyWest. The 69 passenger seat CRJ-700 jets are equipped with first class seating and Wi-Fi service. The RDM – SEA service coincides with Delta’s expansion of existing service from their SEA hub providing passengers with the convenience of additional connection options.

Tickets are available for purchase beginning Sunday, January 15, 2017 on their website. Visit the airport’s website, www.flyrdm.com, for a link to Delta Air Lines and other useful airport and travel information.

The twice daily flights are scheduled for the following times:

Departures from RDM:

6:00 A.M. RDM arriving SEA 7:05 A.M.

1:20 P.M. arriving SEA 2:20 P.M.

Departures from SEA:

3:00 P.M. arriving RDM 4:05 P.M.

8:55 P.M. arriving RDM 9:55 P.M.

Airport Director Zachary Bass says, “The additional capacity these Delta flights add, with jet service, are a great benefit to the Central Oregon communities. RDM experienced record breaking passenger numbers last year. This proves air carriers have noticed RDM’s growth.”

RDM and the Central Oregon Air Service team are pleased to see Delta Air Lines offer the twice daily nonstop SEA flights and reminds the public to support air carrier service, “Fly RDM, save time, save money”.

The Redmond Municipal Airport (Roberts Field – RDM) is the aviation gateway to Central Oregon. Owned and operated by the City of Redmond, the airport offers a full range of general and commercial aviation services. RDM is served by four air carriers; Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United with 21 daily nonstop flights to Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. For more information please visit us online at www.flyrdm.com