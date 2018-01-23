Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB Hosts 34th Annual Awards Banquet

(Photo above: Citizen of the Year Diana Barker)

Several awards, including Redmond Citizen of the Year and Redmond Business of the Year, were given out during the 34th Annual Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB’s Awards Banquet & Annual Meeting which was held Friday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m., at Eagle Crest Convention Center.

The event is held annually by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB to recognize the work and accomplishments of people, businesses, volunteers and sponsors in the Redmond area. As an annual meeting of members and stakeholders, it is also the Redmond Chamber’s opportunity to review the year’s accomplishments while looking forward to the goals for 2018.

“This is our opportunity to thank our members and the community at large for an outstanding year,” said Eric Sande, Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB Executive Director. “This event gives the Redmond Chamber a chance to recognize those who personify such a spirit while encouraging others to take their products, businesses, customer service and leadership to the next level.”

Along with recognizing all premier level members for the new year, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce unveiled award winners for in the following categories:

Citizen of the Year

Diana Barker

Windermere/C.O. Real Estate

Business of the Year

Dana Signs

New Business of the Year

Rimrock Taphouse

Customer Service Award

Oishi Japanese Restaurant

Innovation in Business

REACH

Community Involvement Award

Mann Mortgage

Life Time Achievement

Mark Winger

CTE and Construction Teacher

Redmond High School

Snowmageddon Award

Special Recognition for their dedication to keep

Redmond open during last year’s record-breaking snow event

Presented to

Redmond Municipal Airport and Public Works

Ambassador of the Year

Shari Noldge

Nominations for each category were accepted throughout December 2017. The Redmond Chamber Executive Board reviewed each nomination before selecting the finalists. “Once again, the selection process was not easy,” Sande said, “All nominations were deserving of recognition for the contributions they play in making Redmond the outstanding community it is.”

Besides the night’s honorees, attendees enjoyed the traditional “mad dash” to the individually decorated tables in anticipation of the giveaways and prizes. Multiple local businesses sponsor tables each year, which they decorate with a theme complemented by giveaways, games and prizes.

Photos and descriptions are available at the Redmond Chamber of Commerce and CVB. For more information, contact Caleb at 541-923-5191 or email info@visitredmondoregon.com.