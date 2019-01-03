Redmond Chamber of Commerce to Host Annual Awards Banquet

(Photo above | Cascade Business News)

The Redmond Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the annual Awards Banquet & Annual Meeting on Friday, January 18 at 6pm at Eagle Crest Convention Center. The event is held by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce to recognize the work and accomplishments of people, businesses, volunteers and sponsors in the Redmond area. As an annual meeting of members and stakeholders, it is also the Redmond Chamber’s opportunity to celebrate the year’s accomplishments while looking forward to the goals for 2019.

The event is open to the public. The cost of $39 per person includes dinner, dessert and giveaways. RSVPs are required and can be made on the Redmond Chamber’s website at www.visitredmondoregon.com .

“This is our opportunity to thank our members and the community at large for an outstanding year,” said Eric Sande, Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB Executive Director. “The Redmond area is known for its wonderful citizens, and its entrepreneurial and innovative spirit. This event gives the Redmond Chamber a chance to recognize those who personify this spirit while encouraging others to take their products, businesses, customer service and leadership to the next level.”

Along with recognizing all premier level members for the new year, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce will unveil award winners in the following categories: Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Community Service, and the Customer Service Award. Nominations for each category were accepted throughout December. The Redmond Chamber Executive Board reviews each nomination before selecting the finalists.

“Once again, the selection process wasn’t easy,” Sande said. “Our members are exceptional individuals running outstanding, unique and innovative businesses.”

Besides the night’s honorees, attendees will enjoy the traditional “mad dash” to the individually decorated tables in anticipation of the giveaways and prizes that make up each centerpiece and place setting. Sponsored tables are decorated with a theme, complemented by giveaways, games and prizes.