Redmond Detailer Earns Highly Advanced Certifications from IDA & Detailer of Air Force One

Now Able to Offer Innovative Services that Protect Automotive Investments

Shane Mayfield, owner of Redmond’s Perfection Plus Auto Detailing has been awarded a Detailing Business, Paint Correction, Headlight Repair, and Ceramic Coatings Certification from The Detailer of Air Force One, Renny Doyle of Detailing Success. He also became the first and only detailing business in Central Oregon to hold dual certifications (CD SV) from the International Detailing Association (IDA).

Although Mayfield is already a veteran automotive detailer, technology drove him to take his business and his skills to a more advanced level. The highly intense but comprehensive 5-day Detailing Success accreditations are the only ones of their kind in the detail training industry, and they qualify Mayfield for a coveted spot on the 2018 Air Force One Detailing Team, which will be announced next spring.

Doyle is a nationally renowned Master Automotive and Aircraft Detailer & Trainer known for his 15-year restoration and preservation of the original presidential jet Air Force One on display at Seattle’s Museum of Flight. He also leads an exclusive detailing team to the Gordon McCall Motorworks Revival and The Quail at Monterey Car Week every year.

A Detailing Success certification takes detailing into advanced paint correction, a meticulous and precision-based process that lets Mayfield revitalize an aging or neglected vehicle’s cloudy, oxidized paint. Afterward, the shine is often more brilliant than it was when the vehicle was new. It also saves customers thousands of dollars in a respray (re-paint), which devalues the vehicle.

Furthermore, Doyle’s certification trained Mayfield in the use of European Steam Clean, which uses hot vapor and powerful extraction to professionally revive car interiors including fabrics, carpets, and hard plastics; and certified him in the application of long-lasting Ceramic Pro and Optimum protective automotive coatings.

Over the next couple of years, Mayfield can also, if he chooses, work towards becoming a “made-man” of the infamous Detail Mafia, a senior-level project team of detailing mentors and leaders who cross state lines to work on community projects, often on a pro bono basis. Some of those projects include cleaning and restoring emergency, fire, and police vehicles after hurricanes; restoring classic motorcycles, fire engines, aircraft, etc. for local museums; and cleaning vehicles for nationally-known automotive auctioneers like Mecum and Barrett Jackson.

Also, as the first and only certified member (CD) of the IDA in Central Oregon, Mayfield now holds an advanced Skills Validated (SV) certification with the organization. Certified IDA detailers are held to a higher quality standard, and the SV designation means Mayfield has passed challenging hands-on testing according to strict industry standards determined by leading industry professionals.

For more information about Shane Mayfield and this important professional step that enables him to offer his customers a more innovative way to preserve and maintain their automotive investment, contact him at (541) 598-6193; or contact Kimberly Ballard at (256) 653-4003.