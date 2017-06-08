Redmond Habitat for Humanity and Jericho Road Benefit Golf Tournament

Redmond Habitat for Humanity and Jericho Road are calling on golfers and sponsors to help create their Second Annual Benefit Golf Tournament. The non-profits are combining their efforts to create a great day of golf to help support efforts to assist those in need.

The tournament will take place on Saturday, June 17 with an 8:30am shotgun start on the Resort Course at Eagle Crest. The format is a four-player scramble. Prizes will be awarded for KP’s, Long Drives, scores and a 2017 Camaro for a hole-in-one on hole #3 generously donated by Gary Gruner Chevrolet.

A continental breakfast and afternoon BBQ will also be included. Along with the playing prizes there will be a silent auction and a raffle including a round for 4 with carts at the Palm Desert Golf and Country Club in Palm Desert, California. Registration fee is $100 per player. Sponsorships are also available for individual holes at $125 and corporate levels from $250 to $700. Registrations are now being accepted for individuals, teams and sponsors.

To register and for more information, please call John Smallwood at 541-815-4085 or email John at smallwood4golf@outlook.com.

Net proceeds will help support affordable housing projects, critical repair programs, free hot meals for the hungry, weekend food packs for students and housing and rental assistance.