Redmond High, Ridgeview High FBLA Teams Successful at State Conference

(Photo above: Ridgeview High FBLA Team, photos courtesy of Redmond School District)

Thirteen Redmond High School students and Fourteen Ridgeview High School students recently attended the 76th Annual Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Conference in Portland, Oregon and came home with several top five finish.

Redmond High School senior Lily Lee won first place in chapter event, “Website” and seniors Nicole Halkola and Ashley Green finished second place in “Publications Promotions.” Sophomores Brady Barnes and Oscar Lepe placed second in “Public Service Announcement,” and senior Anthony Reinemer won second in “Impromptu Speaking.”

Ridgeview seniors Garrett Crouch took first place in “Help Desk” and “Word Processing” and Jay Patel placed second in “Coding and Programming.” Sophomore Averi Hartford also walked away with a second place finish in “Client Services.”

First through fourth place finishers qualified for the upcoming nationals in Baltimore, Maryland in June 2018.

The conference included over 1,500 Oregon high school students competing in over 65 events. Each of the Redmond High and Ridgeview High students competed in two events.

The two FBLA teams also attended workshops led by industry leaders and listened to a keynote address from Keith Hawkins, an international speaker that speaks and conducts programs to over 400,000 students, parents, educators, leaders, and businesses annually.

Redmond High School FBLA State Conference Results:

First Place – Lily Lee in “Website”

Second Place – Nicole Halkola and Ashley Green in “Publications Promotions”

Second Place – Brady Barnes and Oscar Lepe in “Public Service Announcement”

Second Place – Anthony Reinemer in “Impromptu Speaking”

Third Place – Sinai Lepe and Ina Payton in “Digital Scrapbook”

Third Place – Jose Silva in “Graphic Design”

Sixth Place – Salvador Lara in “Website Design”

Seventh Place – Devyn Franks-Lopez and Jordan Fairbank in “Marketing”

Ridgeview High School FBLA State Conference Results:

First Place – Garrett Crouch in “Help Desk” and “Word Processing”

Second Place – Jay Patel in “Coding and Programming”, Averi Hartford in “Client Services”

Third Place – Senior Carly Christianson in “Client Services”

Fourth Place – Gabrielle Crouch in “Client Services”, Senior Aria Mascall in “Intro to Public Speaking”

Fifth Place – Senior Rainey Shriver in “Client Services”

Seventh Place – Senior Marrin Nyman in “Client Services”

Eighth Place – Senior Jordan DeVoe in “Job Interview”

Ninth Place – Rainey Shriver in “Journalism”

Tenth Place – Senior Hayden Burgess in “Economics”, Jay Patel in “Securities and Investments.”