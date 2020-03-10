Redmond Municipal Airport Offers TSA Pre-Check Enrollment Event

Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) is pleased to offer a TSA Pre-Check enrollment event in the airport’s main terminal now through March 27 from 8am-12pm and 1-5pm (excluding Saturdays and Sundays). Enrollment will be held in the terminal between the Dancing River Marketplace/Gift Shop and the Airport West entrance. Please pre-register online at identogo.com or call the Identogo customer service line at (844) 321-2124.

TSA Pre Check is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to experience more efficient screening at TSA checkpoints. TSA Pre Check travelers do not have to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

The TSA Pre Check application program allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to directly apply for TSA Pre Check. Once approved, travelers will receive a “Known Traveler Number” (which needs to be added to a traveler’s airline profile and reservations) and will have the opportunity to utilize TSA Pre Check lanes at select security checkpoints when flying on the 50 carriers that currently participate in TSA Pre Check. To complete the application process, travelers will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status (i.e. a valid driver’s license or U.S. passport). Fingerprinting for a background check will be processed on-site. The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Please note that RDM is currently a LIMITED Pre-Check Checkpoint — A dedicated pre-check lane is under construction and expected to be completed by Summer 2020. For more information, please go to: identogo.com/precheck to access the application page or visit the RDM website at flyrdm.com.

FLYRDM.COM