Redmond Municipal Airport Prepares for Increased Summer Travel – 71 New Paid Parking Spots Added

Due to new summer flight additions, Redmond Municipal Airport(RDM) has added 71 new paid parking spaces to expand parking availability. RDM encourages travelers to consider using alternative transportation options in lieu of using the paid parking lot. Those options include, but are not limited to TNC and ride sharing, ground transportation services such as taxi service and vehicles for hire, recruiting friends or family for a ride, or other off Airport overnight parking in legal areas.

Paid parking rates at RDM:

$1.00 for first 30 minutes

31 plus minutes is $2.00 per hour

Maximum is $10.00 per day

7th day of consecutive parking is free

Additional parking information for trailers and motorcycles can be found online at www.flyrdm.com

The curb at the front of the Airport Terminal is for active loading and unloading only. Vehicles are not permitted to wait at the curb. The Rental Car lot is for rental cars only. Private vehicles are not authorized to enter the Rental Car lot. Curb, Parking, and Rental Car lot violations are subject to a $50.00 citation. The approved waiting area is the Cell Phone Waiting area, located across the street from the Airport along SW Salmon Avenue.

The increased holiday traffic will likely cause longer check-in lines and passengers are encouraged to arrive 90 minutes (1 hour and 30 minutes) prior to departure time to clear through the TSA screening process. Summer is a busy season for hunting and fishing and TSA would like to remind passengers to check all baggage for loose ammunition and other related items prior to travel.

RDM’s boarding lounge amenities include a children’s play area, a coffee shop, and Avalon Aeropub, a family friendly restaurant and full-service bar open daily at 10:00 A.M. Additional links to RDM Airport information, TSA tips, and local air carrier and ground transportation providers can be found online at www.flyrdm.com

The Redmond Municipal Airport (Roberts Field – RDM) is the aviation gateway to Central Oregon. Owned and operated by the City of Redmond, the airport offers a full range of general and commercial aviation services. RDM is served by four air carriers; Alaska Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines with 21 daily direct flights to Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Seattle. For more information please visit us online at www.flyrdm.com.