Redmond Municipal Airport Presents Proposed Master Plan Updates at Second Open House

(Photo courtesy of Redmond Airport)

Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) will hold a second public open house Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Redmond City Hall from 5-7pm to discuss updated concepts for its proposed master plan. The plan, required by the Federal Aviation Administration, is a dynamic long-term planning document that will guide future airport growth and development for the next twenty years. The public is encouraged to attend and provide input.

“Air transportation is vital to our community. Updating RDM’s master plan helps us to better understand and meet the growing demands of our customers,” says Zachary Bass, Airport Director. “We have involved the community and other stakeholders from the onset and continue to seek input on the progress we have made to date. It is this type of direct public involvement that really shapes the plan, and ensures we grow successfully.”

Airport staff and planning consultants will be available to discuss aviation forecasts, needed airport facilities, and proposed airport improvements to best serve Central Oregon for years to come.

Interested community members are invited to stop in any time during the two-hour open house. Redmond City Hall is located at 411 SW 9th Street. The meeting will be held in Civic Room 208, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

For more information, call the airport at (541) 504-3499, or visit them online at http://www.flyrdm.com/?Airport-Publications–Policies