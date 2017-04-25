Redmond Proficiency Academy to Host C=EMC2 Community Event

(Photo above: L-R Jon Bullock, Naomi Wachira and Ken Streater | courtesy of Redmond Proficiency Academy)

A formula to inspire community benefit for Treehouse Therapies

Redmond Proficiency Academy will host C=EMC2, “a formula to inspire community,” on Thursday, May 4 at 7pm in the Redmond Proficiency Academy Performing Arts Center at 640 SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond. The event benefits Treehouse Therapies, a local nonprofit that provides vital physical therapy and other services to hopeful children and their families.

C=EMC2 is a formula and a live event designed to inspire community growth. Community growth innovators and past TEDx presenters Naomi Wachira, Jon Bullock and Ken Streater will be featured during an evening of entertainment and thought provoking conversation about what makes Central Oregon exceptional. This event combines renowned musical geniuses, educators, business visionaries and inspiring multi-media presentations to powerfully illustrate how significant positive change is easily within your community’s reach.

Naomi Wachira made her Central Oregon debut two years ago at the Tower Theater to standing ovations and rave reviews. “This Kenyan-born, Seattle-based singer/songwriter grounds her optimism in a sense of struggle and defiance that gives a sense of the distance she’s come in life,” writes iTunes of Wachira’s work. Wachira returns to Central Oregon to share her life experiences through song and reflection on the eve of the release of her new album.

Jon Bullock is the founder and Executive Director of Redmond Proficiency Academy who has been featured locally at Bend TedX with his talk, “What’s In Your Bag?” Bullock will address the importance of compassionate education as a cornerstone to any community’s growth.

Ken Streater is a global social-good entrepreneur who has long focused on building heart-driven economies, as he has studied and helped create in Siberia, Norway, Zimbabwe and beyond. His 2016 TED Talk, “Fear or Trust in Your Community: It is Your Choice,” focused on growing flourishing communities. He will be presenting and expanding these ideas at C=EMC2.

Doors open for the event at 6:30pm and tickets can be purchased ($40 each or $75 for two) at tickettomato.com.

Redmond Proficiency Academy

The Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a public charter school operating in the Redmond School District. In its eighth year of operation, RPA serves over 800 students in grades 6-12 from throughout Central Oregon. Using a proficiency-based instructional methodology in a personalized learning environment, RPA strives to prepare all students for success in college and in life.

Non-profit 501 c 3 #26-3393678