Redmond Proficiency Academy Students Appointed to Redmond City Council Advisory Positions  

Six RPA high school students to advise city commissions and committees

The Redmond Proficiency Academy announced today that six of its high school students have been appointed to youth ex-officio positions on various City of Redmond commissions and committees.

The Mayor appoints citizens to committees and commissions that carry out designated functions and advise the Council on decisions and policy matters. Redmond Mayor George Endicott appointed nine students during the December 12th City Council meeting, including the following RPA students:

Loryn Trail – Redmond Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC)

Jenna Hall – Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (DURAC)

Carly Hall – Parks Commission

Karla Mora – Historic Landmarks Commission

Brandon Roberts – Redmond Urban Area Planning Commission

Alexandra Kemry – Budget Committee

“This is such an amazing opportunity,” said senior Loryn Trail. “I am very excited to learn about, and expand the outdoor activity opportunities within the Redmond community.”

Youth ex-officio positions were established in 2014 to encourage youth involvement in city business and to create an opportunity for them to voice their concerns and ideas on community issues.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

The Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a public charter school operating in the Redmond School District. In its ninth year of operation, RPA serves nearly 900 students in grades 6-12. Students come to RPA from throughout Central Oregon. Using a proficiency-based instructional model in a personalized school environment, RPA strives to prepare all students for success in college and life.