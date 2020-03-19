Redmond Resources

We understand you’ve been inundated with emails about COVID-19, so we’ll keep this short.

Below is part of the assembled list of resources we’ve put together in order to help the Redmond Business Community, as well as the community at large.

We at the Redmond Chamber are working from home for the foreseeable future. While we are not available at the office phone number, we are available via email:

For Eric Sande, Executive Director, email: eric@visitredmondoregon.com.

For Amanda Glasser, Membership and Finance Director, email: amanda@visitredmondoregon.com.

For Caleb Thomas, Marketing Director, email: info@visitredmondoregon.com.

For Kara Roatch, Events Director, email: kara@visitredmondoregon.com.

For Jenna Fox, Convention and Visitor Bureau Director, email: jenna@visitredmondoregon.com.

How Can I Help My Community

Shop Small, Shop Local: ShopRedmondOregon.com

Reach out: Call your family, call your neighbors, call your friends and be a calm, friendly voice during this rough time.

Be Kind: Surprise someone with a bag of groceries on their porch. Pay for the car behind you’s coffee. Clear your neighbors sidewalk. Order someone flowers. Little actions make big impacts.

How Can I Get Help as a Small Business

Disaster Loans from the SBA: Now offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

Oregon Entrepreneurs Network Resources

How Can I Get Help as an Employee

Here’s a helpful link to unemployment claims related questions for anyone affected by closure or not being able to work due to COVID-19

Click here to file your Unemployment claim

Help for Those with Children at Home

FREE educational resources for kids:

Keep them fed:

Drive up and pickup a prepackaged breakfast and lunch this week from 9-10:30am, M-F! @ Redmond High School

Willow Wild has food bags available for pickup or delivery. Items are limited so call ahead 503-428-2726

Help for Those with Compromised Immune Systems

Keep Calm. Stress and anxiety have been proven to weaken immune systems, so help them by keeping calm.

Dont Be Afraid To Ask For Help. Ask your loved ones and neighbors to get your medications, kitty litter, water, anything you may need in the next few weeks.

Facetime, Phone Call, Email. Connect virtually with your loved ones. Isolation does not have to be lonely! Not tech savvy? Ask them to meet outside your window like this man does for his father.

Click HERE for more resources.