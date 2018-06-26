Redmond School District to Host 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

The Redmond School District (RSD), along with several community partners, will host a 3 on 3 basketball tournament from Saturday, August 11 through Sunday, August 12 in Redmond.

Dubbed the Hub City Hoop Jam, the tournament is modeled after and affiliated with Spokane’s world-renowned Hoopfest, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament held at the end of June every year.

“We’re looking forward to bringing basketball players from all over the state and region to compete in our inaugural Hoop Jam,” said Marc Horner, facilities and events coordinator for RSD. “With ample space, restaurants, hotels and terrific community partners, beautiful Central Oregon is the ideal location to host a large 3-on-3 tournament.”

Redmond’s tournament will include players from third grade to high school and an adult division. Nike will provide apparel and prizes for winners.

Hoop Jam sponsors include Les Schwab, Trinity Bikes, Straw Propeller Gourmet Foods, Smith Rock Electric, LLC, Pappy’s Pizzeria, Evergreen Academy Preschool & Childcare, Collins & Sons Excavating and Academy Mortgage Corporation – The Hobbs Team.

Registration available now at hubcityhoopjam.com.

For questions contact Marc Horner at 541-316-2864 or marc.horner@redmondschools.org.