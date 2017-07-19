Regulations for Operating Drones within 5 Mile Radius of Redmond Airport

(Photo above | Pixaby)

The City of Redmond and Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) would like to remind Central Oregon residents and visitors of the FAA Regulations for UAS (Drone) Operators, especially the rules for operating drones within the vicinity of RDM. These regulations provide safety guidelines for UAS and requires all operators to notify the air traffic control tower 24 hours before flying within five miles of the airport. Tower contact information and an interactive map of the five-mile radius surrounding the airport can be referenced online at www.flyrdm.com. Additional FAA regulations for drone pilots (both commercial and recreational) operating in close proximity of an airport are as follows:

• Know your risk and liability

• Fly at or below 400 feet and remain below any surrounding obstacles when possible

• Be aware of airspace requirements and ALWAYS yield right-of-way to manned aircraft

• Never fly near other aircraft (including other UAS and Hot Air Balloons)

• Never fly near emergency response efforts such as wildfires, traffic accidents, etc.

*This is not a complete list—for the complete list of regulations visit www.flyrdm.com

Drone use during the eclipse will be governed by the FAA rules for Unmanned Aircraft Systems like it is at all other times. Operators of both commercial and recreational UAS should be aware that in many rural and remote areas pilots conducting agricultural, firefighting, law enforcement, emergency medical, wildlife survey operations and a variety of other services routinely work in low-level airspace. Operators controlling UAS in these areas should maintain situational awareness, give way to, and remain a safe distance away from these manned aircraft.

The FAA states: “UAS Operators (both recreational and commercial) have a social responsibility to fly safely and intelligently. We will take action against anyone who operates irresponsibly to the full extent of the law.” No one is exempt. Under current rules, reckless or irresponsible UAS (drone) Operators can face civil penalties up to $27,500. Criminal penalties include fines of up to $250,000 and/or imprisonment for up to three years.

For more information on operating UAS (Drones) near the Redmond Municipal Airport and/or to see an interactive map of the 5 mile radius boundary, visit the RDM website located at www.flyrdm.com and click on the drone image.

You can also visit www.faa.gov or www.knowbeforeyoufly.org