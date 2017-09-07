How to Relieve Digital Device Eye Strain

Many of us spend a large portion of our day looking at a screens. And with this time in

front of a computer or digital device often comes digital eye strain, more commonly referred to as Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS). Computer Vision Syndrome affects 64-90 percent of all office workers and causes symptoms such as headaches, dry eyes, blurred vision and shoulder or neck pain.

To prevent Computer Vision Syndrome try the below tips while using digital devices:

1. Don’t Forget to Blink: Studies have shown that when we use computers we tend to blink less often and less effectively. This results in drying of the eye surface and can lead to blurry vision and ocular discomfort.

2. Take Visual Breaks: A good technique to use to avoid visual strain is the 20/20/20 rule. This means every 20 minutes of continuous viewing of a screen look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds. During this visual break also think about blinking 10-15 times in order to help moisturize the eyes. There are some good computer reminders that you can use to remind you to take those visual breaks. These include Breaktaker for Windows and Dejal – Time Out for Mac.

3. Practice Proper Computer Ergonomics: Ensure that your workstation is setup so that you can sit upright with your head and neck aligned with your torso. Also, avoid having your back twisted or viewing your screen with your head turned.

Align your computer screen so that the top of the screen is at or below eye level.

If you wear glasses, position yourself so that you can see the screen comfortably without tilting your head or neck. If you have a workstation with multiple monitors remember to also position them so that they are at the same height and distance from your eyes. Lastly, computer specific or occupational glasses will aid in preventing poor head and neck posture and result in less eye strain.

4. Use Proper Lighting Levels: Poor lighting and glare can contribute to eye strain while on digital devices. Try to position your screen so that overhead lights don’t create glare off the screen. If possible, dim overhead fluorescent lights to prevent glare. Depending on the time of day natural light through a window may cause glare so consider closing your blinds.

If you continue to suffer from eye strain even after incorporating the above tips into your digital routine it is recommended to have a comprehensive eye examination to determine if any glasses may be beneficial in relieving eye strain. In addition, with back to school time here remember how much time our children are now spending on digital devices and educate them about proper visual hygiene while on those devices too.

