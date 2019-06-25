Remodels, New Construction & Other Happenings this Summer in the Old Mill District

(Photo courtesy of Campbell Consulting)

Several businesses in the Old Mill District will undergo remodels over the next few weeks and months, alongside the addition of new outdoor gathering spaces in the area. Some of the construction work will result in several short business closures and/or relocations.

Bath & Body Works will be closed from July 1-4 while they move to a temporary space at 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, just down the street from their existing location next to Grafletics. The store will operate from the temporary space from July 4 through late September while their primary location is completely remodeled.

Anthony's at The Old Mill has created a new sliding wall feature in its bar area, which allows for an indoor-outdoor dining experience for visitors. Direct from Gonzales Farms strawberries are the seasonal specialty right now and featured in cocktails, sauces and desserts.

Rideshare pick-up/drop-off , a new formal location near the Les Schwab Amphitheater for users of Lyft and other taxi services. The covered area is located across the flag pedestrian bridge to the southwest, adjacent to the Hampton Inn.

Hilton Garden Inn is currently renovating all of its guest rooms, restaurant, lobby and facilities. The hotel remains open during construction and the new elegant and modern remodel is expected to be complete by mid-August.

is currently renovating all of its guest rooms, restaurant, lobby and facilities. The hotel remains open during construction and the new elegant and modern remodel is expected to be complete by mid-August. Ginger’s Kitchenware has recently brought in a new in-store olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting bar. Using glass containers that can be reused, patrons can now try a wide variety of amounts and flavors of these staple cooking products at home. Some even work to make sipping vinegars.

New patios at Hola, Kona Mix Grill, Ben & Jerry’s and Boxwood Kitchen that include awnings, planter boxes and extended seating options.

New rooftop deck will be added above Strictly Organic coffee, which all visitors to the Old Mill District will be able to use and access from the second level. It is slated to be open in September.

will be added above Strictly Organic coffee, which all visitors to the Old Mill District will be able to use and access from the second level. It is slated to be open in September. American Eagle will be closed for remodeling for ten days starting September 23. The store is installing new maple wood floors and replacing existing entryway tile, installing new shelves and store fixtures and completing several other maintenance activities. They expect to be open for business as usual in early October.

