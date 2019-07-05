What are the Requirements for Immigration to the U.S.?

You have decided that you want to live in America, and you are wondering how you can start the process of immigrating to the United States. It can be a long process filled with obfuscation, fees, and paperwork. But if you pay attention to detail and hire a good law firm.

How to Get a Green Card

If you are interested in immigration to America, you will need a green card. There are several different ways a person can get a green card in the United States. The forms you will have to fill out depend on the type of visa for which you qualify.

Eligibility Requirements

There are four categories of immigration visas: family-based, employment-based, humanitarian-based, and refugee-based.

Family-based visas include marriage visas, visas for children who are adopted by Americans and children of foreign spouses.

There are several different reasons a work visa may be issued. The applicant may have extraordinary skills or abilities. In order to get a visa for this reason, you must be able to document that you have extensive acclaim in your field.

Internationally acclaimed teachers with at least three years of experience teaching in their field, may be able to receive a work visa. An international manager or executive may also come to America on a visa. They must have been employed in an international company for at least a year in a managerial position and they must assume a managerial position for the same corporation in the United States.

If you are from a country where you have been persecuted due to race, religion, nationality or political opinion, you may qualify for a refugee visa. If you come from a country where there is war or famine, you may qualify for a humanitarian visa. If you don’t fit into any of these categories, you may self-petition.

Becoming a Citizen

Age Requirement

You must be at least 18 to become naturalized. However, you must have your green card for at least five years before applying for citizenship.

Literacy Requirement

If you wish to become a citizen of the USA, you must demonstrate proficiency in English and you must pass a U.S. History test. English classes are available from several different sources in Arizona.

Good Moral Character

In order to become a citizen of the US, you must have good moral character. Good moral character is determined by the lack of a criminal record and generally being able to show that you are an honest person.

Resources for Aspiring citizens

No matter what type of visa you get, you need to find a good immigration law firm in Arizona like AZCarloslaw.com. Our experienced staff will help take the anxiety and confusion out of petitioning for a visa.

*Authoritative Sources:

https://www.usa.gov/become-us-citizen

https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-allan-wernick-immigration-20190607-cky7rndclfaixaugoaitusa3za-story.html