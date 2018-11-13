Residence Inn Hotel Opens in Bend

Stylish and functional hotel design lets extended-stay guests thrive on the road

The 105-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Bend opened last week. Located at 500 SW Bond Street, the all-suite Residence Inn Bend will operate as a Marriott franchise, managed by InnVentures of Tukwila, Washington.

Located in the Old Mill District with unobstructed views of the Cascade Mountains and three minutes from downtown, the Residence Inn Bend offers its guests convenient access to Mt. Bachelor, the Les Schwab Amphitheater, the Deschutes River and numerous breweries. Rates vary depending on length of stay.

“We are pleased to introduce Residence Inn hotels in the Bend area,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn. “When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life’s pace and restore their energy to help them maintain a healthy balance and routine while traveling. This new hotel offers them a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive.”

Residence Inn properties are designed as all-suite hotels that offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel’s plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite’s large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances.

The Residence Inn Bend rotates a wide selection of healthy choices at our free hot breakfast every day. Start with favorites like bacon and eggs, Greek yogurt, cut fruit or waffles and make it yours with our extensive toppings, ranging from fresh spinach and cheese to sliced almonds and strawberries. Enjoy all the options you need to start your morning with endless possibilities.

Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the Residence Inn Bend offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel’s grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room. The hotel also maintains a business library where guests can fax, copy and print materials, and provides guests with an indoor swimming pool and a fitness center.

Additional amenities include 2,000 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 160 people, a full-service bar/restaurant in the lobby offering local fare and craft beers.

About Residence Inn by Marriott

