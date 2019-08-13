R&H Construction Celebrates 20 Years in Central Oregon

R&H Construction announced 20 years of continued service in Central Oregon, along with plans to move their shop and corporate office into a new, larger and cohesive space in Southeast Bend. Following a year of record employee growth, the move will allow R&H to support continued development in the region.

As an Oregon-based general contractor founded in Portland in 1979, the Central Oregon office has experienced steady growth since its inception in Bend in 1999. Under the leadership of Gary North, vice president of Central Oregon and industry veteran with over 27 years of experience, R&H has tripled its staff in Central Oregon since 2015, growing from 13 team members to its current roster of 39 employees. Additionally, R&H’s revenue growth has averaged 30 percent per year in Central Oregon over the past five years.

“At the core of this company is our devotion to the customer and commitment to delivering an exceptional building experience on our projects from the design phase through construction and beyond,” said North. “As R&H approaches 20 years in Central Oregon, we are committed to serving our clients, honoring our exceptional team members and giving back to the community we call home for years to come.”

Moving to a central location that will house both the corporate offices and shop operations will allow for greater collaboration across the entire team. Located in Southeast Bend on American Lane, the new space will include 4,400 square feet of tool and equipment shop space with workspace and a classroom-style training room. The new office will be double the size of the current location, providing an open-office environment, several conference rooms, fully equipped breakroom and two glass fourteen feet high roll-top doors to allow for fresh air during the summer months.

With Bend boasting the highest growing population in Oregon, R&H Construction has capitalized on the rapid development opportunities in the region, supporting a diverse set of markets including healthcare, multifamily, senior housing, resort, office, retail and production facilities. R&H has expertise in ground up, remodel, renovation and tenant build outs in all of the above-mentioned market sectors. Recent notable work in the company’s portfolio include:

Sunriver Resort. Conducted over 20 renovation and remodel projects throughout the resort community, including a recent renovation of the Crosswater Clubhouse, the inaugural project that R&H originally constructed over 20 years ago.

Ochoco School Crossing. Converted a former elementary school into an affordable housing community that opened in October 2018.

Robal Road Village. Developed the North U.S. Highway 97 shopping center from the ground up. Notable tenants include Ulta Beauty, Black Rock Coffee and Mod Pizza.

Deschutes Brewery. Supported more than 30 projects including notable tank expansion projects, a warehouse expansion, the renovation of Deschutes' headquarters and a canning line.

R&H Construction’s Bend location continues to receive recognition for its award-winning work in the Pacific Northwest. In September 2018, R&H’s senior affordable housing project, Cook Crossing, received a Building a Better Central Oregon Award for “Best Project Fulfilling Community Needs”. In October 2018, R&H was acknowledged in the Building a Better Central Oregon Award for “Most Impact on Neighborhood Revitalization,” recognizing their Eugene-based Market of Choice project. Additionally, the company received Gold recognition in the “Whole House” category of Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2018 Master Design Awards for the renovation of the Ranger’s Ridge residence in Redmond.

The announcement of the Bend office’s highly anticipated move precedes R&H Construction’s annual charity event, Endless Summer Nights, which will take place on Saturday, September 7. Last year, the company raised over $15,000 to benefit nonprofit East Cascade Works. Each year, the funds go towards providing Central Oregon residents with access to education and training that will ultimately lead to living wage career opportunities in the skilled trades.

